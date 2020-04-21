nVent Electric PLC (NVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.68. nVent Electric has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

