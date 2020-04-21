Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 23.5%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) traded down 23.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 434,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 433% from the average session volume of 81,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.