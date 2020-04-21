NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 7,696,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 604,589 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 401,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in NOW by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 299,752 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,758. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $603.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

