Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $63.83. 68,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,140. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

