Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,910. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

