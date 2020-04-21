Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $4.82 on Monday, hitting $164.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,017,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,182. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

