Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 62,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.07. 381,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,753. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.