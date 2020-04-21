Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,046,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

