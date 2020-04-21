Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.43. 1,302,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The stock has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

