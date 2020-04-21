Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

