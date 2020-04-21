Nomura Securities Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to “Buy”

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.13 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

