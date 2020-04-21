NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Short Interest Update

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,872,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NNBR stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $198.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. Research analysts expect that NN will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NN by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NN by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

