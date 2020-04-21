Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Nike by 25.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1,924.2% during the 1st quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 3,671,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,214. The company has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.14. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

