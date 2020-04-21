Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Lessened by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 82,628 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $85,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,985,214. The company has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.