NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of NIC from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in NIC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIC by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NIC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

