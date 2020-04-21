NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NGL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,314. The stock has a market cap of $381.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,580.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 196.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 98,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 83,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 445,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

