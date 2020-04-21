Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:NEP opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $61.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,384,000 after acquiring an additional 806,640 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,311,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

