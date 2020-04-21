Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEP stock opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Barclays cut Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

