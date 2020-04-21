Next.exchange (NEXT) Achieves Market Cap of $848,974.57

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Next.exchange has a total market cap of $848,974.57 and $354.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded up 61.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Next.exchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.04508466 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Next.exchange

NEXT is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Crex24 and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Next.exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Next.exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.