Newton 1-Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

