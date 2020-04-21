News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NWSA stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. News’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of News by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in News by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

