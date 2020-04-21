New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.18%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

In other news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

