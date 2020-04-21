New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.25 at Eight Capital

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NGD stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.12. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$2.03. The stock has a market cap of $554.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$183.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

