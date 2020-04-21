Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 4.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,494,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 105.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,415 shares of company stock worth $54,051,064 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

