Neo Market Cap Achieves $513.74 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.28 or 0.00106026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Liquid, Bitinka and CoinBene. Neo has a total market capitalization of $513.74 million and $400.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02633266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00220189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00050616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinBene, Livecoin, CoinEx, BCEX, Ovis, DragonEX, Bitinka, BitForex, Huobi, Exrates, LBank, Switcheo Network, CoinEgg, TDAX, Tidebit, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, BitMart, Binance, Bittrex, COSS, Allcoin, Cobinhood, Coinrail, Koinex, BigONE, Coinsuper, Bibox, Cryptopia, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

