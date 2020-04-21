Needham & Company LLC Trims Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Target Price to $41.00

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.20 and a beta of 1.43. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

