National Express Group PLC (NEX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.19 on May 12th

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.19 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 240.14 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 244.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 485 ($6.38).

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.75 ($6.23).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

