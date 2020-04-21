National Bank Financial Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.20. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

