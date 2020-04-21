National Bank Financial Increases Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$33.25

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$29.75 to C$33.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded up C$1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$31.30. 71,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.05. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$17.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.13.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.