Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $22,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

