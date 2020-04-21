NAGA (NGC) One Day Volume Hits $524.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. NAGA has a market capitalization of $893,569.51 and $524.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, NAGA has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.97 or 0.04524064 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00064292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003378 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

