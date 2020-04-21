Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mvb Financial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS MVBF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. Mvb Financial has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

