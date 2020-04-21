MustangCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. MustangCoin has a total market cap of $2,161.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MustangCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000397 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MustangCoin (CRYPTO:MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. The official website for MustangCoin is mustangcoin.xyz . MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

