Mullen Group (MTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.86. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTL. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,640.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

