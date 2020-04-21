Mullen Group (MTL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million.
Mullen Group stock opened at C$4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.86. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$12.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,640.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
