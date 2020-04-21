MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €125.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.67 ($183.33).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €119.15 ($138.55) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a one year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €228.34.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

