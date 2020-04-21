MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut MTS Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Sidoti upgraded MTS Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of MTSC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. MTS Systems has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Harrison bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.53 per share, with a total value of $60,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,780 shares of company stock worth $212,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in MTS Systems by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MTS Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BMT Investment Advisors boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 36,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

