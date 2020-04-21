M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.

MTB opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

