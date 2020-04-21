M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share.
MTB opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
