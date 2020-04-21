Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: MPVDF) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 42.31% 7.68% 2.12%

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 621 1692 1749 97 2.32

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 70.03%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million -$97.03 million -2.77 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $7.17 billion $867.48 million -8.97

Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds rivals beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.