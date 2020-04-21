Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.66.

ABB stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. ABB has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ABB by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 879,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

