Morgan Stanley Cuts Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Price Target to $2.00

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 56.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hertz Global stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $711.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,387,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

