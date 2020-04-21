Morgan Stanley Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $8.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

