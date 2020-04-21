Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $565.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,366.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,493.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,032 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05).

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total value of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGNS. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

