Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $8.12 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.56.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Monopar Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.