Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $184.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,863 shares of company stock valued at $48,998,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

