Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $970.05 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.33 or 0.00804975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, DragonEX and Crex24. Monero has a market capitalization of $970.05 million and approximately $106.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001048 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,531,567 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Coinut, Coindeal, Livecoin, Nanex, Bitbns, Exmo, Crex24, Graviex, Coinroom, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Bisq, DragonEX, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Braziliex, HitBTC, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, B2BX, Exrates, Bithumb, CoinEx, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, BitBay, Bittrex, Huobi, Coinbe, SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Ovis, BTC Trade UA and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.