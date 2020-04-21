Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MINI. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MINI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 43,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,490. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

