MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 922.80 ($12.14).

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 674 ($8.87) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 682.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.47. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $376.13 million and a PE ratio of 14.53.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0001416 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Andrew Coppel acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

