Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,130 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for about 4.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after acquiring an additional 321,411 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock worth $2,393,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. 10,191,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,878,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

