Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 625 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 180,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 249,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,916,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

