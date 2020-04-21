Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. KT accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KT were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KT. ValuEngine cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

KT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 36,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

